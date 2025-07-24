Coinbase Ventures announces support for AI trading agent platform Bankr

PANews reported on July 24 that Coinbase Ventures announced that it would support the development of the Bankr platform through the Base Ecosystem Fund.

It is reported that Bankr is an intelligent trading agent platform integrated into Coinbase's new Base application. It aims to improve market efficiency through 24-hour operation, faster response and data-driven decision-making through automated trading agents.

According to previous news, Coinbase added BNKR, JITOSOL and MPLX to its asset roadmap .