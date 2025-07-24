Coinbase Ventures announces support for AI trading agent platform Bankr

PANews reported on July 24 that Coinbase Ventures announced that it would support the development of the Bankr platform through the Base Ecosystem Fund.
It is reported that Bankr is an intelligent trading agent platform integrated into Coinbase's new Base application. It aims to improve market efficiency through 24-hour operation, faster response and data-driven decision-making through automated trading agents.
According to previous news, Coinbase added BNKR, JITOSOL and MPLX to its asset roadmap .
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.