Tether announced that it would assist the US authorities in freezing and reissuing approximately $1.6 million USDT

PANews reported on July 24 that Tether announced that it assisted the US authorities in freezing and reissuing approximately $1.6 million in USDT, which was related to the Gaza BuyCash company and was accused of terrorist financing. This action is part of the US Department of Justice's civil forfeiture case involving approximately $2 million in digital assets. Tether said it has frozen more than $2.9 billion in USDT, worked with 275 law enforcement agencies covering 59 jurisdictions, and pledged to continue to support global law enforcement agencies in combating illegal activities.

