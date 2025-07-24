London-listed Nativo Resources plans to adopt digital asset reserve policy

PANews reported on July 24 that London-listed company Nativo Resources Plc announced the adoption of a digital asset reserve policy, using part of its free cash flow and future financing proceeds to hold Bitcoin.

Nativo has partnered with Copper.co to provide institutional-grade digital asset custody services, and will be further enhanced by Nemean Services. Nevertheless, the company also acknowledged the risks that the policy may bring, including stock price fluctuations, uncertainty in digital asset regulation, and security issues in cryptocurrency custody.