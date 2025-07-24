Crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault plans to close and is seeking a buyer

PANews reported on July 24 that crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault announced that after four years of operation, it has begun to consider closing the company and is negotiating acquisitions with multiple potential buyers. The company said that although it has worked hard to build a sustainable business, it failed to achieve its goals and thanked the team, investors and community for their support.

Currently, Pixel Vault is negotiating with Seedphrase on the handover of Wolf Game.