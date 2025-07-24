Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) raises over £100 million to promote AI and Bitcoin deployment

PANews reported on July 24 that the listed company Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) announced that it had completed the fundraising of over 100 million pounds of convertible bonds and started the third round of financing, with the minimum subscription threshold reduced to 100,000 US dollars, which is expected to end on July 28. The funds will be used to expand the business and promote the construction of Bitcoin and decentralized AI infrastructure. CEO Henry Elder has officially joined the board of directors as executive director.

