Binance Coin Price(BNB)
The current price of Binance Coin (BNB) today is 597.27 USD with a current market cap of $ 84.15B USD. BNB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Binance Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 26.03M USD
- Binance Coin price change within the day is -0.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 140.89M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BNB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BNB price information.
Track the price changes of Binance Coin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -1.3769
|-0.22%
|30 Days
|$ +2.55
|+0.42%
|60 Days
|$ +4.08
|+0.68%
|90 Days
|$ +19.25
|+3.33%
Today, BNB recorded a change of $ -1.3769 (-0.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.Binance Coin 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +2.55 (+0.42%), showing the token's short-term performance.Binance Coin 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, BNB saw a change of $ +4.08 (+0.68%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Binance Coin 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +19.25 (+3.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Binance Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
-0.22%
-0.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Binance Coin? BNB powers the Binance ecosystem and is the native asset of the Binance Chain. BNB is a cryptocurrency created in June 2017, launched during an ICO in July, and initially issued as an ERC-20 token. Designed to be used for a fee reduction on the Binance exchange, its scope was extended over the years. BNB powers the Binance Chain as its native chain token. For instance, it is used to pay fees on the Binance DEX, issue new tokens, send/cancel orders, and transfer assets. BNB is also powering the Binance Smart Chain, which is an EVM-compatible network, forked from “go-ethereum”. It supports smart contracts and relies on a new consensus mechanism: Proof-of-Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus (“Parlia”), which incorporates elements from both Proof of Stake and Proof of Authority. BNB is used for delegated staking on the authority validator, leading to staking rewards for users and validators. Besides its on-chain functions, BNB has multiple additional use-cases such as fee discounts on multiple exchanges (e.g., Binance.com), payment asset on third-party services, and participation rights & transacting currency on Binance Launchpad.
Binance Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.
Additionally, you can:
- Check BNB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Binance Coin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Binance Coin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Binance Coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BNB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Binance Coin price prediction page.
Tracing BNB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BNB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Binance Coin price history page.
Looking for how to buy Binance Coin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!
|1 BNB to VND
₫15,717,160.05
|1 BNB to AUD
A$925.7685
|1 BNB to GBP
￡447.9525
|1 BNB to EUR
€525.5976
|1 BNB to USD
$597.27
|1 BNB to MYR
RM2,550.3429
|1 BNB to TRY
₺23,036.7039
|1 BNB to JPY
¥86,544.423
|1 BNB to RUB
₽49,388.2563
|1 BNB to INR
₹50,546.9601
|1 BNB to IDR
Rp9,791,309.9088
|1 BNB to KRW
₩836,512.4712
|1 BNB to PHP
₱33,244.0482
|1 BNB to EGP
￡E.30,311.4525
|1 BNB to BRL
R$3,374.5755
|1 BNB to CAD
C$824.2326
|1 BNB to BDT
৳72,807.213
|1 BNB to NGN
₦957,161.0112
|1 BNB to UAH
₴24,846.432
|1 BNB to VES
Bs52,559.76
|1 BNB to PKR
Rs168,382.3584
|1 BNB to KZT
₸307,390.9782
|1 BNB to THB
฿19,769.637
|1 BNB to TWD
NT$18,342.1617
|1 BNB to AED
د.إ2,191.9809
|1 BNB to CHF
Fr489.7614
|1 BNB to HKD
HK$4,628.8425
|1 BNB to MAD
.د.م5,530.7202
|1 BNB to MXN
$11,694.5466
For a more in-depth understanding of Binance Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
