What is Binance Coin (BNB)

What is Binance Coin? BNB powers the Binance ecosystem and is the native asset of the Binance Chain. BNB is a cryptocurrency created in June 2017, launched during an ICO in July, and initially issued as an ERC-20 token. Designed to be used for a fee reduction on the Binance exchange, its scope was extended over the years. BNB powers the Binance Chain as its native chain token. For instance, it is used to pay fees on the Binance DEX, issue new tokens, send/cancel orders, and transfer assets. BNB is also powering the Binance Smart Chain, which is an EVM-compatible network, forked from “go-ethereum”. It supports smart contracts and relies on a new consensus mechanism: Proof-of-Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus (“Parlia”), which incorporates elements from both Proof of Stake and Proof of Authority. BNB is used for delegated staking on the authority validator, leading to staking rewards for users and validators. Besides its on-chain functions, BNB has multiple additional use-cases such as fee discounts on multiple exchanges (e.g., Binance.com), payment asset on third-party services, and participation rights & transacting currency on Binance Launchpad.

Binance Coin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Binance Coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BNB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Binance Coin price prediction page.

Binance Coin Price History

Tracing BNB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BNB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Binance Coin price history page.

How to buy Binance Coin (BNB)

1 BNB to VND ₫ 15,717,160.05 1 BNB to AUD A$ 925.7685 1 BNB to GBP ￡ 447.9525 1 BNB to EUR € 525.5976 1 BNB to USD $ 597.27 1 BNB to MYR RM 2,550.3429 1 BNB to TRY ₺ 23,036.7039 1 BNB to JPY ¥ 86,544.423 1 BNB to RUB ₽ 49,388.2563 1 BNB to INR ₹ 50,546.9601 1 BNB to IDR Rp 9,791,309.9088 1 BNB to KRW ₩ 836,512.4712 1 BNB to PHP ₱ 33,244.0482 1 BNB to EGP ￡E. 30,311.4525 1 BNB to BRL R$ 3,374.5755 1 BNB to CAD C$ 824.2326 1 BNB to BDT ৳ 72,807.213 1 BNB to NGN ₦ 957,161.0112 1 BNB to UAH ₴ 24,846.432 1 BNB to VES Bs 52,559.76 1 BNB to PKR Rs 168,382.3584 1 BNB to KZT ₸ 307,390.9782 1 BNB to THB ฿ 19,769.637 1 BNB to TWD NT$ 18,342.1617 1 BNB to AED د.إ 2,191.9809 1 BNB to CHF Fr 489.7614 1 BNB to HKD HK$ 4,628.8425 1 BNB to MAD .د.م 5,530.7202 1 BNB to MXN $ 11,694.5466

Binance Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Binance Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Binance Coin What is the price of Binance Coin (BNB) today? The live price of Binance Coin (BNB) is 597.27 USD . What is the market cap of Binance Coin (BNB)? The current market cap of Binance Coin is $ 84.15B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BNB by its real-time market price of 597.27 USD . What is the circulating supply of Binance Coin (BNB)? The current circulating supply of Binance Coin (BNB) is 140.89M USD . What was the highest price of Binance Coin (BNB)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Binance Coin (BNB) is 793.7 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Binance Coin (BNB)? The 24-hour trading volume of Binance Coin (BNB) is $ 26.03M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

