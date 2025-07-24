Lido’s share of the ETH staking market has dropped to 25%, a three-year low

PANews
2025/07/24 16:55
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Tom Wan citing Dune data, Lido's share of the Ethereum staking market has dropped to 25%, the lowest point since March 2022.

