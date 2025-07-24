Crypto Industry Calls on President Trump to Stop JPMorgan Chase from Imposing “Punishment Taxes” on Data Access

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, ten major fintech and cryptocurrency industry associations wrote to US President Trump, urging him to stop JPMorgan Chase from charging high fees for access to customer bank data. The industry association warned that JPMorgan Chase's move could lead to the "debanking" of millions of Americans and threaten the popularity of stablecoins and self-hosted wallets. The letter pointed out that financial data belongs to the American people, not banks. The letter called on the White House to take action before July 29 to defend consumers' right to free access to bank data in order to maintain an environment for financial innovation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.