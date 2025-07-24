Japanese nail salon chain operator Convano holds a total of 79.92 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Convano Co., Ltd.'s announcement, as of today, the company has completed two bitcoin purchases, with a cumulative amount of approximately 1.4 billion yen, totaling 79.92 bitcoins. The second purchase was executed after the board of directors' resolution on July 22, spending approximately 1 billion yen to purchase 57.29 bitcoins, with an average unit price of 17,454,084 yen per bitcoin. Convano (Tokyo Stock Exchange code: 6574) is a well-known nail salon operator in Japan.

