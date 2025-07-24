Crypto mining company Bitzero receives $25 million in financing, the first batch of funds will be used to purchase 2,900 Bitmain S21 Pro mining machines

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block , Bitzero, a crypto mining company backed by Kevin O'Leary, recently received $ 25 million in financing, which it plans to use to expand its mining operations. The company said that the first batch of funds will be used to purchase 2,900 Bitmain S21 Pro mining machines, which are expected to be deployed within four to six months, bringing the company about $ 10 million in new revenue each year. At the same time, Bitzero is committed to using hydropower and low-carbon energy to promote the sustainable development of its data centers in North America and Europe. Mohammed Bakhashwain, president and CEO of the company, said that the financing will accelerate the deployment of leading mining technologies and further consolidate Bitzero's leading position in sustainable and profitable data centers.