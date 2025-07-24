Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings announces HK$80 million cryptocurrency investment plan

PANews reported on July 24 that according to the announcement of Ruihe Digital Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (03680.HK), the board of directors has approved a budget of HK$ 80 million to develop Web3.0 business and invest in cryptocurrency assets in the next two years. The company said that this move is aimed at responding to the Hong Kong government's policy of supporting the development of Web3.0 and cryptocurrency industries. It plans to focus on digital asset services in Greater China and provide funds through internal resources or fundraising activities. The company believes that cryptocurrency asset investment is in line with the global trend of digital asset institutionalization and will help enhance overall competitiveness.