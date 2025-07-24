Crypto Innovation Council Appoints Ji Hun Kim as CEO, Adds SoFi as Member

PANews reported on July 24 that the Cryptocurrency Innovation Council (CCI) announced today that the board of directors has appointed Ji Hun Kim as its chief executive officer (CEO). Kim has served as president and acting CEO of CCI since January 2025. He previously served as the organization's chief legal and policy officer. At the same time, SoFi, as an innovative company in the field of fintech and banking, officially joined the Crypto Innovation Council.

