Anchorage Digital Partners with Ethena Labs to Launch USDtb, the First GENIUS-Compliant, Federally Regulated Stablecoin

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Business Wire, Anchorage Digital announced a strategic partnership with Ethena Labs to launch the first stablecoin USDtb in the United States with a GENIUS Act compliance path. As the only federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, Anchorage Digital will issue USDtb in the United States through its stablecoin issuance platform, helping institutional clients access digital dollars in a compliant and secure manner.

