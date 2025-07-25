OpenAI's next-generation GPT-5 model is expected to be officially released in early August

PANews reported on July 25 that according to The Verge , OpenAI's new generation GPT-5 model is expected to be officially released in early August . OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently revealed on the X platform that "we will release GPT-5 soon " and demonstrated some of the model's capabilities in a podcast. Altman said that GPT-5 can quickly answer questions he doesn't understand, making him feel the power of AI . It is reported that GPT-5 will also be launched in different versions such as mini and nano , and will be open to the outside world through API . The model will integrate o3 reasoning capabilities to further improve the level of intelligence.