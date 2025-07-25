[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Tests $115K Support, XRP Hits $3 As Market Correction Deepens

The crypto market is flashing bearish signals today amid a sharp sell-off. Overall, the market has dropped 6.9%, with Bitcoin sliding to $115.5K, a notable pullback from its all-time high of $123K recorded on July 14. Ethereum has broken below the key $3,600 support level, while XRP is hovering just above $3, down nearly 4% in the past 24 hours.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

