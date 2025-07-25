CryptoQuant analysis: Bitcoin's current pullback is within the normal fluctuation range

PANews reported on July 25 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr said that the recent maximum price drop of Bitcoin in a 5-minute time frame was 6%. Although it looked drastic visually, it was actually only 2.2% higher than the average weekly drop of 3.8%, still within the normal fluctuation range and far from reaching extreme levels. He pointed out that this decline was a standard consolidation cycle and there was no need to worry too much about market performance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.