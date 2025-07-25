Injective launches SBET, the first onchain Digital Asset Treasury

Crypto.news
2025/07/25 15:59
Major
MAJOR$0.15999+3.88%
Injective
INJ$12.51-3.17%
RealLink
REAL$0.04639+1.17%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001256-1.25%

Injective has launched SBET, the first onchain Digital Asset Treasury, marking a major milestone for its iAssets framework and the growing ecosystem of tokenized real-world assets.

Summary
  • Injective unveiled SBET, the world’s first onchain Digital Asset Treasury (DAT), built on its iAssets framework.
  • SBET tokenizes SharpLink Gaming’s $1B ETH treasury, transforming it into a tradable, yield-generating asset.
  • SBET offers 24/7 trading, DeFi collateralization, staking, and integration into derivatives and structured products.
  • SBET launch expands Injective’s tokenized asset suite, showcasing the power of its iAssets framework for bringing RWAs onchain.

Injective (INJ) has just announced the launch of SBET, the world’s first onchain digital asset treasury (DAT), transforming how companies manage crypto reserves. Built using Injective’s iAssets framework, SBET tokenizes SharpLink Gaming’s $1 billion Ethereum (ETH) treasury, turning it into a tradable, yield-generating asset on the blockchain.

Unlike traditional corporate treasuries that sit idle, SBET can be traded 24/7, used as DeFi collateral, staked for yield, and integrated into derivatives and structured products.

The SBET launch follows SharpLink’s aggressive ETH acquisition and staking strategy. Shares of SBET skyrocketed by over 400% after the initial announcement of the ETH treasury initiative spearheaded by ConsenSys and Joe Lubin. In mid-July, growing optimism surrounding Ethereum further boosted SBET stock, which climbed more than 29% alongside the rising price of ETH.

Injective’s Growing Range of Tokenized Assets

Beyond SBET, Injective is rapidly expanding its suite of tokenized products, pushing the boundaries of what can be brought onchain through its iAssets framework and RWA module.

Among its most prominent offerings are yield-bearing stablecoins, including USDY by Ondo Finance, USDM by Mountain Protocol, and AUSD by Agora (a collaboration involving VanEck and State Street). With daily rebasing or interest-bearing mechanisms, they allow DeFi participants to earn returns while maintaining price stability, unlocking passive income without sacrificing liquidity.

Injective has also introduced tokenized indices and synthetic asset markets, including the BlackRock BUIDL Index Perpetual Market, which tracks the tokenized BUIDL fund composed of short-term U.S. Treasuries. Other examples include AIX, a hybrid AI index that combines top AI tokens with major AI-related equities like NVIDIA, as well as equity-based iAssets like iNVDA, enabling decentralized, leveraged exposure to individual stocks.

In April this year, tokenized commodities have also entered the Injective ecosystem. Assets like gold (XAU) and silver (XAG) are now represented on-chain, allowing users to gain 24/7 programmable access to traditionally illiquid markets. These tokenized commodities can be traded, staked, or used as DeFi collateral, giving them utility far beyond simple price speculation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005499+1.96%
ARK
ARK$0.4237+0.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39
Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

The White House just released its "Crypto Policy Report." Today, let's take a look: The Big Picture The Trump administration signed a new directive (EO 14178) in early 2025,
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004814+6.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.16001+4.44%
U
U$0.01103+1.84%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014569-11.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.746+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:00

Trending News

More

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho