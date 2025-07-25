Galaxy Digital distributes another 3,715 BTC, the recipient address is unknown

PANews reported on July 25 that according to an update released by Aunt Ai, Galaxy Digital distributed 3,715 bitcoins to 12 new addresses in the past 15 minutes, worth approximately 428 million USD. The ownership of these new addresses is not yet clear, and there has been no further action on the receiving addresses. As of now, Galaxy still holds 18,504 BTC on the chain, equivalent to approximately 2.13 billion USD.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.