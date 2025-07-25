Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

PANews reported on July 25 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, tweeted that the company mined 147 new Bitcoins this week, and the current total Bitcoin holdings increased to 4,387.1. Cango said it has fully entered the HODL mode and announced that the new leadership team is in place, ushering in a new era of company development.

