Strategy increases STRC preferred stock offering size from $500 million to $2.521 billion

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Strategy's official announcement, the company completed the pricing of 28,011,111 shares of variable-rate Class A perpetual preferred stock ($STRC) on July 24, 2025, with an issue price of $90 per share. The transaction is expected to be settled on July 29, and after deducting expenses, it is expected to raise approximately $2.474 billion. The funds raised will be used for general corporate purposes, including increasing Bitcoin holdings. STRC's initial annualized monthly dividend rate is 9%, and can be adjusted by the company depending on the market.

