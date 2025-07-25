Strategy plans Bitcoin treasury boost with upsized stock offering of $2 billion

Fxstreet
2025/07/25 08:39
Bitcoin
BTC$113,728.81-0.85%
  • Strategy reportedly plans to upsize its stock offering from $500 million to $2 billion.
  • The company intends to use the proceeds to boost its Bitcoin reserves.
  • Strategy currently holds a stash of 607,770 BTC.

Strategy (MSTR) is set to raise its Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) offering from $500 million to $2 billion to boost its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday.

Strategy to upsize its STRC offering from $500 million to $2 billion

Business intelligence firm Strategy has reportedly increased the size of its latest preferred equity offering to $2 billion from an initial $500 million, according to a Bloomberg report on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The offering is said to involve shares of Strategy's STRC preferred stock, which carries an initial dividend of 9%. The shares will be priced at $90 each, representing a discount below their $100 face value.

The initiative will also include five million shares managed by banks Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Moelis & Company and TD Securities.

Strategy will reportedly use the net proceeds from the offering to boost its Bitcoin holdings and for other business purposes. This is not the first time the firm has upsized its stock offerings to strengthen its BTC purchases.

STRC is expected to rank higher than Strategy's Strike and Stride preferred shares, as well as its common equity, but remains below its Strife preferred stock and outstanding convertible bonds.

Neither Strategy nor its CEO, Michael Saylor, has yet to confirm the news from Bloomberg.

The development comes as Strategy acquired 6,220 BTC on Monday for roughly $740 million. The company currently holds approximately 607,770 BTC, valued at over $72 billion at Bitcoin's current price.

Strategy leads Bitcoin treasury companies, with the highest corporate stash of BTC, followed by over 140 public companies. These firms collectively hold 918,133 BTC worth about $109 billion, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

More corporate firms are planning to follow the playbook laid down by Strategy to adopt Bitcoin into their reserves. 

However, a growing number of companies have turned towards altcoin-focused treasuries, holding top digital assets including Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL) and BNB.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:03
ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

PANews reported on August 2nd that ARK Invest's ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds collectively increased their holdings of Coinbase by 94,678 shares yesterday, valued at approximately $35.76 million. ARKK increased
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0005499+1.96%
ARK
ARK$0.4237+0.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 13:39
Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

The White House just released its "Crypto Policy Report." Today, let's take a look: The Big Picture The Trump administration signed a new directive (EO 14178) in early 2025,
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004814+6.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.16001+4.44%
U
U$0.01103+1.84%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014569-11.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.746+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:00

Trending News

More

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

ARK Invest increased its holdings of approximately $35.76 million in COIN and $18.73 million in BMNR shares yesterday.

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"

Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho