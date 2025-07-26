Arizona woman sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for helping North Korean IT workers defraud $17 million

PANews
2025/07/26 08:53
U
U$0.01106+0.72%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007309+0.08%

PANews reported on July 26 that according to the official website of the U.S. Department of Justice, an Arizona woman (Christina Marie Chapman) was sentenced to 102 months in prison for participating in a fraud scheme. The scheme assisted North Korean information technology (IT) workers to impersonate U.S. citizens and residents to obtain remote IT positions at more than 300 U.S. companies. The scheme brought Chapman and North Korea more than $17 million in illegal income. In addition to the 102-month prison sentence, a U.S. district court judge ordered Chapman to accept three years of supervised release and to forfeit $284,555.92 originally scheduled to be paid to North Koreans and pay a judgment of $176,850.

The case is one of the largest IT employee fraud cases in North Korea charged by the Department of Justice. A total of 68 American victims' identities were stolen, and 309 U.S. companies and 2 international companies were defrauded. According to court documents, North Korea has sent thousands of highly skilled IT employees around the world (including the United States) to obtain remote work using false, stolen or borrowed American identities. To circumvent controls put in place by U.S. companies to prevent the illegal hiring of overseas IT workers, North Korean IT workers would seek help from collaborators in the United States. Chapman helped North Korean IT workers obtain jobs at 309 U.S. companies, including Fortune 500 companies. Affected companies included a top five major television network, a Silicon Valley technology company, an aerospace manufacturer, a U.S. automaker, a luxury retail store, and a U.S. media and entertainment company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Author: TEDAO Introduction: As Ethena's popularity grows, a crowded arbitrage chain is operating at full speed: collateralizing (e/s) USDe to borrow stablecoins on Aave, buying YT/PT on Pendle to generate
Pendle
PENDLE$3.903+0.15%
AaveToken
AAVE$253.78-1.20%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0008--%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:00
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30
Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

PANews reported on August 2 that Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer released its weekly update. As of August 1, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,675.9 BTC (excluding customer deposits); it produced 65.7
Bitcoin
BTC$113,745.1-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 15:17

Trending News

More

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"