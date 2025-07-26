Listed company Bitcoin Treasury Capital increased its holdings by 10 BTC, bringing its total holdings to approximately 166 BTC

PANews reported on July 26 that the listed company Bitcoin Treasury Capital tweeted that it had purchased 10 BTC at an average price of $119,687 per coin, equivalent to about $1.2 million (about 11.5 million Swedish kronor). The company holds a total of about 166 bitcoins.

