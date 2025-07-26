Bitdeer: Recently, there have been scams in the market impersonating company employees, reminding the community to be vigilant

PANews reported on July 26 that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed company, announced on the X platform that it has recently discovered that someone has impersonated Bitdeer employees through various channels (including email and social media platforms such as Telegram) to commit fraud. It is recommended to be vigilant, be sure to carefully verify the source of information, be vigilant against all kinds of fraud, avoid unnecessary losses and protect rights.

