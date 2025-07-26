Next week’s macro outlook: Fed decision + non-farm “super week” coming

PANews
2025/07/26 20:54
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13872+2.46%
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.55-0.89%

PANews reported on July 26 that this week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices continued to hit record highs under favorable catalysts such as the US-Japan trade agreement and the American AI Plan. In terms of interest rate cut expectations, the White House continued to put pressure on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. Trump urged Powell to cut interest rates in person, which was the first time a US president visited the Federal Reserve headquarters in nearly 20 years; US Treasury Secretary Bensont even planned to confirm the new Federal Reserve Chairman candidate in advance by the end of the year. Looking ahead to next week, US stocks will usher in a heavyweight macro + earnings week, and the Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision next Thursday; in terms of tariffs, Trump's tariff deadline will be on August 1, and China and the United States will start a new round of economic and trade consultations for 4 days this Sunday.

1. Monday (July 28): China and the United States held economic and trade talks in Sweden (July 27-30), and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index in July.

2. Tuesday (July 29): U.S. June wholesale inventory monthly rate preliminary value, U.S. July Conference Board consumer confidence index, U.S. June JOLTs job vacancies, the Federal Reserve began a two-day monetary policy meeting.

3. Wednesday (July 30): U.S. second quarter GDP series data, Federal Reserve interest rate decision and Powell press conference.

4. Thursday (July 31): China's official manufacturing PMI in July, Bank of Japan interest rate decision, U.S. Challenger company layoffs in July, U.S. June PCE price index annual rate, U.S. initial jobless claims for the week ending July 26.

5. Friday (August 1): The July 9 deadline originally set by Trump's tariffs was later extended to August 1, the implementation of the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance, the U.S. July non-farm payrolls report, the eurozone July CPI data, and the U.S. July ISM manufacturing PMI.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

Author: TEDAO Introduction: As Ethena's popularity grows, a crowded arbitrage chain is operating at full speed: collateralizing (e/s) USDe to borrow stablecoins on Aave, buying YT/PT on Pendle to generate
Pendle
PENDLE$3.903+0.15%
AaveToken
AAVE$253.78-1.20%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0008--%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:00
One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136--%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 14:30
Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

PANews reported on August 2 that Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer released its weekly update. As of August 1, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,675.9 BTC (excluding customer deposits); it produced 65.7
Bitcoin
BTC$113,745.1-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 15:17

Trending News

More

Yield Magnetism and System Resilience: How to Rationally View the YT Arbitrage of Ethena × Pendle?

One address lost over $900,000 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago

Mining company Bitdeer increased its holdings by 38 BTC this week, bringing its total holdings to 1,675.9 BTC.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Five major U.S. departments jointly launched: Plain language interpretation of the "White House Encryption Policy Report"