Trump announced that the US and Europe reached a trade agreement: 15% tariffs + $600 billion in investment in the US

2025/07/28 07:15
PANews July 28 news, on July 27 local time, US President Trump said that the United States has reached a trade agreement with the European Union, imposing a 15% tariff on EU goods exported to the United States. Trump said that the EU will increase its investment in the United States by $600 billion compared with the previous period, the EU will purchase US military equipment, and will purchase US energy products worth $750 billion. Trump said that the tariffs on steel and aluminum will remain the same. Energy is a key part of this agreement. The agreement will benefit the automotive industry and will also have a significant impact on agriculture. The United States will invest a lot of energy in the field of chips. The British Prime Minister is happy about this agreement. US Commerce Secretary Lutnick said that the United States will determine the tariff policy on chips within two weeks.

After announcing with US President Trump that the EU and the United States have reached a major trade agreement, European Commission President von der Leyen explained some of her decisions in the trade negotiations with the United States. Von der Leyen said that the EU is still overly dependent on Russian liquefied natural gas, so importing more affordable liquefied natural gas from the United States is very welcome. In terms of tariff arrangements, von der Leyen confirmed that the tariff on the automotive industry in the agreement is uniformly set at 15%. She said that under the current circumstances, the 15% tariff level is the best result that the European Commission can achieve. In addition, she also confirmed that the EU and the United States have also reached an agreement on the pharmaceutical industry and will implement a unified tariff rate of 15%. Von der Leyen admitted that the EU and the United States have not yet made a decision on the spirits sector, and the details of the trade agreement framework signed that day will be announced in the coming weeks.

DeFi Education Fund called on the Senate Banking Committee to frame a key crypto market bill in a more tech-neutral way and strengthen crypto developer protections in a recent letter.
PANews reported on August 2nd that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a victim lost $908,551 due to a phishing approval signed 458 days ago. Users are advised to regularly review
PANews reported on August 2 that Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer released its weekly update. As of August 1, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,675.9 BTC (excluding customer deposits); it produced 65.7
