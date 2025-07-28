Guanglian Technology Holdings and High West reached a strategic cooperation and received the first round of HK$1 billion in funding support

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Glodon News, Guanglian Technology Holdings (02531.HK) reached a strategic cooperation with High West Capital Partners Limited on July 27, 2025 and signed a memorandum of understanding. According to the agreement, Guanglian Technology Holdings will participate in High West's Bitcoin Treasury Accelerator Program and receive the first round of funding support of HK$1 billion. The two parties will also jointly hire strategic consultants of internationally renowned Bitcoin treasury strategies to advance the overall plan, explore the application model of Bitcoin as a strategic treasury tool, and further consolidate the company's innovative position and financial resilience in the Hong Kong capital market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.