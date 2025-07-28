GoPlus: Recently, there has been a phishing attack impersonating AVAX CMO to participate in the exhibition, defrauding Web3 practitioners through Zoom

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the GoPlus Chinese community, phishing attacks impersonating ZOOM malware have reappeared recently, targeting Web3 practitioners. Attackers often commit fraud in the name of events, agency/KOL cooperation, investment or post-investment management.

This time, the attacker pretended to be the chief marketing officer of AVAX to participate in the exhibition, and lurked in groups related to activities such as ETH Denver and ETHCC. If you only judge by the source or common group without carefully checking the ZOOM link or official APP, and download and install the software at will, you are very likely to be fooled. The community reminds practitioners to be vigilant and avoid losses due to negligence.