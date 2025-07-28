Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Capital B, formerly known as the Blockchain Group, recently purchased 58 Bitcoins. The latest purchase brings the firm’s total holdings above the 2,000 BTC threshold.

Summary Capital B’s holdings have risen to 2,013 BTC as of July 28, 2025.

Recent fundraising has led to capital increases for Capital B thanks to subscribed shares and ATM-type capital increase.

Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury purchased 58 BTC (BTC) at a price of €5.9 million or around $6.9 million. The funds used to buy BTC were raised from a combination of capital increase efforts, according to the official press release.

The most recent one occurred on July 22, when Capital B completed ‘ATM-type’ capital increase program with TOBAM, at a subscription price of €4.10 per share for a total amount of €1.6 million, which enabled the purchase of 14 BTC.

Previously, the company also completed a capital increase at €4.01 per share, announced on July 15, 2025, for a total amount of €5 million, fully subscribed by Adam Back, enabling the acquisition of 44 BTC for €4.5 million.

In total, the latest purchase let the company acquire 58 BTC, which brings the total holdings up to 2,013 BTC worth €90,863 per BTC ($106,448).

At press time, Bitcoin has gone up by 0.67% in the past 24 hours, rising above the initial low that was $117,914. At the moment, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap is trading hands at $119,012 after reaching a daily peak of $119,754. BTC’s market cap has gotten a 0.9% boost from the price increase, rising towards $2.3 trillion.

Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury accelerates

In the past year, Capital B’s BTC holdings has generated a BTC Yield amounting to 1,409.8%. In addition, it also has a BTC Gain of 563.9 BTC, and a ‘BTC per € Gain’ of approximately €57.6 million.

In recent months, the company has been pushing its already ongoing BTC accumulation strategy even more so since BTC hit its recent boom following the July rally.

Just a week prior, the firm had just purchased 22 BTC following a series of recent shares-related capital increases, raising its total holdings to nearly 2,000 BTC.

In early July, Capital B, then known as the Blockchain Group, announced that it would begin taking final steps to secure a U.S. OTCID secondary listing. The U.S. OTCID market which is a platform that provides a transparent and regulated environment for international companies to engage with U.S. investors.