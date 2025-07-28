Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns

2025/07/28 16:41
Trump Media and Technology Group has placed a $300 million bet on Bitcoin-related options, a move that deepens its exposure to digital assets while raising fresh concerns over potential conflicts of interest. 

Summary
  • Trump Media has deployed $300 million into Bitcoin-linked options to capitalize on crypto price swings.
  • The company already holds $2 billion in Bitcoin and related assets as part of its treasury strategy.
  • Analysts warn that Trump’s market influence via Truth Social could blur ethical lines and raise conflict of interest risks.

The investment was first reported by Bloomberg on July 28. The company didn’t disclose full details, but the strategy appears designed to benefit from swings in Bitcoin-related securities like exchange-traded funds, crypto stocks, or convertible bonds, without directly buying more Bitcoin (BTC). 

Industry analysts suggest the timing may be connected to Trump’s influence over digital asset prices. His posts on Truth Social have previously moved markets, including one in March that pushed Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) higher after he called for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.

Trump’s crypto influence, timing, and ethical questions

Trump Media already holds about $2 billion in Bitcoin and related assets as part of its treasury strategy. That figure makes up roughly two-thirds of the company’s liquid holdings. By adding options, the company could gain even more if prices rise, though options also carry the risk of expiring worthless.

Analysts warn that Trump’s political role and his ability to affect market sentiment through public statements could create blurred lines between personal interest and policy. “Timing and price factors that do not exist just by having underlying assets will be added,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

White House spokesperson Seth Fields said in an email to Bloomberg that President Trump “has never been involved in conflicts of interest and will never be involved.” Still, others in the industry remain cautious. Nick Carter of Castle Island Ventures said Trump’s dual roles in politics and crypto-linked businesses could lead to market distortions.

Trump Media’s crypto activity supports a broader pro-crypto push that includes recent legislation like the GENIUS Act and an executive order to build a national Bitcoin reserve. But the company’s growing exposure, and its use of derivatives, puts it in a rare position among publicly traded firms.

According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital appears to have purchased 14,933 ETH, valued at $52.07 million, through the Galaxy Digital OTC platform. Four hours ago,

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，疑似归属于 Anchorage Digital 的地址似乎正通过 Galaxy Digital OTC 买入 14933 ETH，价值 5207 万美元。4 小时前几乎是 ETH 的反弹起点，接收均价 3,487 美元；目前代币已全部转移至地址 0x18A...327Ea。
Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

By Alex Liu, Foresight News From JLP to Neutral To make money, the first step is often to find high-quality assets. It's no exaggeration to say that JLP is one
The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）以太坊现货 ETF 总净流出 1.52 亿美元。 昨日单日净流出最多的以太坊现货 ETF 为灰度（Grayscale）以太坊迷你信托 ETF ETH，单日净流出为 4768.46 万美元，目前 ETH 历史总净流入达 11.50 亿美元。 其次为 Bitwise ETF ETHW，单日净流出为 4029.87 万美元，目前 ETHW
