Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab now accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for payment in the Philippines

PANews
2025/07/28 18:22
Nowchain
NOW$0.00802+4.97%
holoride
RIDE$0.001033-6.68%

PANews reported on July 28 that according to local media Adobo Magazine, Filipino users of Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab can now use cryptocurrencies to recharge their GrabPay wallets. This feature is thanks to Grab's cooperation with payment service provider Triple-A and local digital asset exchange PDAX. Users can use a variety of cryptocurrencies to recharge their GrabPay wallets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC and USDT.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%

行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%

PANews 8月2日消息，据欧易OKX行情显示，日内涨幅排名靠前的几个代币为：TON现报3.689美元，日内涨幅4.18%；NOT现报0.00213美元，日内涨幅4.04%；MKR现报1906.6美元，日内涨幅1.30%；LTC现报107.58美元，日内涨幅1.16%；COMP现报44.47美元，日内涨幅0.59%。 此外，日内跌幅排名靠前的几个代币为：CFX现报0.190美元，日内跌幅8.23%；RPL现报6.538美元，日内跌幅8.19%；BONK现报0.0000256美元，日内跌幅5.34%；OM现报0.236美元，日内跌幅4.82%；LDO现报0.902美元，日内跌幅4.79%。
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:00
According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital appears to have purchased 14,933 ETH, valued at $52.07 million, through the Galaxy Digital OTC platform. Four hours ago,

According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital appears to have purchased 14,933 ETH, valued at $52.07 million, through the Galaxy Digital OTC platform. Four hours ago,

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，疑似归属于 Anchorage Digital 的地址似乎正通过 Galaxy Digital OTC 买入 14933 ETH，价值 5207 万美元。4 小时前几乎是 ETH 的反弹起点，接收均价 3,487 美元；目前代币已全部转移至地址 0x18A...327Ea。
Ethereum
ETH$3,528.2-4.20%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:44
Williams, a Federal Reserve official and Powell ally, said, &quot;The labor market conditions I have observed over the past year can be described as 'mild and gradual cooling', but overall it

Williams, a Federal Reserve official and Powell ally, said, &quot;The labor market conditions I have observed over the past year can be described as 'mild and gradual cooling', but overall it

PANews 8月2日消息，据金十报道，美联储官员、鲍威尔盟友威廉姆斯表示，“过去一年，我所观察到的劳动力市场状况，可以用‘温和而渐进的降温’来形容，但整体仍处于稳健状态。”尽管7月份失业率仅小幅上升至4.2%（6月为4.1%），但相对疲软的非农数据为鲍威尔推动降息共识提供了空间。 威廉姆斯指出，5月和6月就业增长数据被大幅向下修正，才是本次报告真正的焦点。他表示：“这些信息至关重要，有助于我们理解劳动力供需的走向，以及劳动力市场动能的降温趋势。”对于9月是否可能降息，威廉姆斯态度谨慎，未对市场一度高达80%的降息预期予以背书。他表示：“市场参与者面对的挑战，与我们作为政策制定者所面临的是一样的。市场对信号的反应方向，我认为是可以理解的。”威廉姆斯预计，今年美国经济增速将放缓至约1%，但他认为，2026年经济有望回升。
Share
PANews2025/08/02 11:00

Trending News

More

行情：TON日内涨幅4.18%，CFX日内跌幅8.23%

According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital appears to have purchased 14,933 ETH, valued at $52.07 million, through the Galaxy Digital OTC platform. Four hours ago,

Williams, a Federal Reserve official and Powell ally, said, &quot;The labor market conditions I have observed over the past year can be described as 'mild and gradual cooling', but overall it

According to Deflama data, Pumpfun's daily revenue hit a new low since May 2024, reaching $251,788.

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?