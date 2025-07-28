Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

2025/07/28 18:12

PANews reported on July 28 that according to an official announcement, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) announced that it had purchased an additional 755 bitcoins at a price of approximately US$88.5 million, with an average purchase price of US$117,296 per bitcoin (including fees).

As of July 25, 2025, the company held a total of 3,072 bitcoins, all of which were purchased using all net proceeds from the successful issuance on July 7, 2025. The company's total net investment in Bitcoin is approximately US$358.5 million, with an average purchase price of US$116,690 per bitcoin (including fees).

According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital appears to have purchased 14,933 ETH, valued at $52.07 million, through the Galaxy Digital OTC platform. Four hours ago,

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

