Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

CryptoNews
2025/07/28 17:54
Major
MAJOR$0.16027+3.78%
YachtingVerse
YACHT$0.01636+0.12%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07465-2.25%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15085+26.79%
fact
FACT$2.7-2.52%

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has dismissed meme coins and NFTs as “digital slop” with no intrinsic value, comparing them to mobile game loot boxes, despite his blockchain hosting the most active meme coin ecosystem, which generates billions in trading volume.

Yakovenko made the comments during a Twitter exchange with Base’s Jesse Pollak, questioning whether Zora coins provide any claims on future cash flows from creators.

When challenged about Solana’s meme coin activity, he acknowledged the platform hosts similar speculative trading.

Solana’s $15B Meme Coin Empire Thrives Despite Co-Founder’s Skepticism

The criticism comes as Solana’s meme coin market reached $15.5 billion in July 2025, with platforms like LetsBonk capturing 70% market share and generating $1.72 million daily fees.

BONK led last week’s weekly gains at 50.4% while Pudgy Penguins climbed 43.2% during the sector’s strongest rally since April.

Solana launched over 1.1 million new tokens in 2024, with platforms like Pump.fun democratizing token creation despite nearly half a million launches occurring in a single month.

Major meme coins on the network include BONK ($2.7B market cap), DOGWIFHAT ($1.1B), and Fartcoin ($1.3B).

The co-founder’s stance creates tension with Solana’s positioning as the preferred blockchain for meme coin trading due to low fees and high throughput.

The network has processed over $431 billion in transactions since its launch, with a significant portion attributed to speculative token trading.

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs 'Digital Slop' with No Intrinsic ValueSource: Solana Explorer

NFT activity on Solana has also surged, with the broader market experiencing 94% growth to $6.6 billion in July 2025.

Major Solana NFT collections include Solana Monkey Business, DeGods, and Okay Bears, which are traded primarily on the Magic Eden marketplace.

Blockchain’s Meme Coin Dominance Contradicts Founder’s Criticism

LetsBonk has overtaken Pump.fun as the dominant Solana launchpad, launching a recorded 25,150 tokens in 24 hours and establishing itself as the 7th-largest revenue-generating protocol in crypto.

BONK’s market capitalization reached $2.85 billion, with a recorded 24-hour trading volume of $1.49 billion.

In fact, Grayscale added BONK to its Q3 “Assets Under Consideration” list, triggering a 12% price rally and institutional validation.

Pump.fun has processed hundreds of thousands of token launches, including political memes like “Jeo Boden” and “Doland Tremp.”

The platform’s PUMP token raised $500 million in July but crashed by 75% within 24 hours.

Solana’s technical infrastructure supports the meme coin boom through multiple technical features, including Token Extensions, which enable confidential transfers, flexible transfer fees, and enhanced compliance features.

Over 2,500 active developers work on the network, with half having 3+ years of experience.

The total value locked in Solana DeFi has exceeded $10 billion, while the network hosts over 1,000 projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and infrastructure.

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs 'Digital Slop' with No Intrinsic ValueSource: DeFiLlama

Major utility tokens include Serum, Raydium, and Orca, providing governance and exchange functions.

The meme coin surge has driven altcoin season indicators to a 50 percent year-high.

NFT Market Revival Challenges ‘Digital Slop’ Narrative

Solana’s NFT ecosystem expanded rapidly due to its low fees and tools, such as the Candy Machine, which facilitated seamless launches.

Blue-chip projects include DeGods, Solana Monkey Business, and SolPunks, the first on-chain generative collection.

Magic Eden commands approximately 90% of Solana NFT trading volume, facilitating billions in secondary market transactions.

The broader NFT market experienced a dramatic resurgence in July, with trading volumes spiking 51% to $136 million per week.

CryptoPunks floor prices increased 53% while Pudgy Penguins surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club by market capitalization.

Art Blocks returned to prominence with average sale prices jumping 156% after platform improvements.

Profile picture NFTs dominated the market, accounting for 37% of the total volume, followed by Real-World Assets at 11%.

Telegram NFTs gained momentum with Snoop Dogg’s collection selling out in 30 minutes for $12 million.

Bored Ape Yacht Club announced Telegram sticker packs, while other major collections expressed similar interest.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital appears to have purchased 14,933 ETH, valued at $52.07 million, through the Galaxy Digital OTC platform. Four hours ago,

According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital appears to have purchased 14,933 ETH, valued at $52.07 million, through the Galaxy Digital OTC platform. Four hours ago,

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，疑似归属于 Anchorage Digital 的地址似乎正通过 Galaxy Digital OTC 买入 14933 ETH，价值 5207 万美元。4 小时前几乎是 ETH 的反弹起点，接收均价 3,487 美元；目前代币已全部转移至地址 0x18A...327Ea。
Ethereum
ETH$3,517.45-4.13%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:44
Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

By Alex Liu, Foresight News From JLP to Neutral To make money, the first step is often to find high-quality assets. It's no exaggeration to say that JLP is one
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.01108-1.15%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0.00043+2.38%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:35
The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）以太坊现货 ETF 总净流出 1.52 亿美元。 昨日单日净流出最多的以太坊现货 ETF 为灰度（Grayscale）以太坊迷你信托 ETF ETH，单日净流出为 4768.46 万美元，目前 ETH 历史总净流入达 11.50 亿美元。 其次为 Bitwise ETF ETHW，单日净流出为 4029.87 万美元，目前 ETHW
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,517.45-4.13%
LayerNet
NET$0.000116+19.57%
ETHW
ETHW$1.525-2.11%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005164-6.46%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 11:56

Trending News

More

According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital appears to have purchased 14,933 ETH, valued at $52.07 million, through the Galaxy Digital OTC platform. Four hours ago,

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$331 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC ha

Differentiating between DeFi developers and centralized intermediaries; clearly defining which intermediaries need to register with the government; criteria for determining whether a protocol is decen