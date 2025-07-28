Last week, global listed companies bought a net of $577 million in BTC. MSTR suspended purchases but raised $2.5 billion in new financing

PANews
2025/07/28 22:20
Bitcoin
BTC$113,971.05-1.38%
LayerNet
NET$0.000116+19.26%

PANews reported on July 28 that according to SoSoValue data, as of July 28, 2025 Eastern Time, the total weekly net inflow of global listed companies (excluding mining companies) in Bitcoin allocation last week was US$577 million.

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) suspended the purchase of Bitcoin last week. Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, resumed Bitcoin purchases last week, investing US$92.5 million and increasing its holdings by 780 Bitcoins at a price of $118,662, bringing its total holdings to 17,132. Volcon (NASDAQ: VLCN), a US electric car manufacturer, joined the ranks of new BTC purchases last week, investing US$374.7 million in its first purchase and increasing its holdings by 3,183.37 Bitcoins at a price of $117,697.

In addition, another 5 companies made new purchases last week. Sequans Communication, a French wafer factory listed in the United States, invested $88.56 million and increased its holdings of 755 bitcoins at a price of $117,296, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins; ANAP, a Japanese clothing company, invested $55.56 million and increased its holdings of 584.91 bitcoins at a price of $94,981.4, bringing its total holdings to 814.14 bitcoins; The Smarter Web, a British digital advertising company, invested $26.6 million and increased its holdings of 225 bitcoins at a price of $118,076, bringing its total holdings to 1,825 bitcoins; Semler Scientific, a US medical services company, invested $20.8 million and increased its holdings of 175 bitcoins at a price of $119,230, bringing its total holdings to 5,021 bitcoins; Blockchain Group, a French Web3 service company, invested $6.83 million and increased its holdings at a price of $117,783. 58 bitcoins, total holdings reached 2,013;

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) announced on July 25 that it would expand the scale of STRC preferred stock financing from the initially announced $500 million to $2.52 billion, and the net proceeds of the transaction are expected to be $2.474 billion, which will be used to acquire bitcoins and company operations.

As of press time, the total number of bitcoins held by global listed companies (excluding mining companies) in the statistics is 687,440, with a current market value of approximately $81.7 billion, accounting for 3.45% of the circulating market value of bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

PANews reported on August 2nd that Plugman, an experimental art project creating native IP on ZetaChain, has officially launched a new NFT series today, totaling 5,000 NFTs, which will be
Story
IP$5.872-1.50%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004737-0.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:00
Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

By Alex Liu, Foresight News From JLP to Neutral To make money, the first step is often to find high-quality assets. It's no exaggeration to say that JLP is one
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0111-0.89%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0.00043+2.38%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:35
The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）以太坊现货 ETF 总净流出 1.52 亿美元。 昨日单日净流出最多的以太坊现货 ETF 为灰度（Grayscale）以太坊迷你信托 ETF ETH，单日净流出为 4768.46 万美元，目前 ETH 历史总净流入达 11.50 亿美元。 其次为 Bitwise ETF ETHW，单日净流出为 4029.87 万美元，目前 ETHW
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,519.43-4.20%
LayerNet
NET$0.000116+18.60%
ETHW
ETHW$1.522-2.56%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005189-6.14%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 11:56

Trending News

More

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$331 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC ha

Differentiating between DeFi developers and centralized intermediaries; clearly defining which intermediaries need to register with the government; criteria for determining whether a protocol is decen