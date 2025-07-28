A certain band of whales entered the market again and invested 20 million US dollars to buy ETH

PANews July 28 news, according to the on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the band whale 0x54d...e6029 entered the market again and invested $20 million. In the past 11 minutes, 5267.31 ETH were bought at an average price of $3797. The whale has a 100% winning rate in three band operations since June 20, with a cumulative profit of $1.75 million.

