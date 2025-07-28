Cryptocurrency pair trading platform Pear Protocol completes $4.1 million strategic financing

PANews reported on July 28 that according to investing, the cryptocurrency pair trading platform Pear Protocol announced the completion of a strategic financing of US$4.1 million, led by Castle Island Ventures, with participation from institutions such as Compound VC, Florin Digital and Sigil Fund.





The financing will be used to expand the institutional product suite, including the development of vaults and API interfaces on HyperEVM, and the re-launch of more liquid spot tokens on the Hyperliquid spot order book. The platform has completed native integration with the Hyperliquid perpetual contract order book, and users can now execute pair trading with one click, and support advanced features such as ratio-based stop-profit and stop-loss strategies and TWAP execution.