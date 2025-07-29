Dragonfly partner: The U.S. Department of Justice clarified that Dragonfly is not a target of investigation

PANews reported on July 29th that Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly Capital, tweeted that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) recently clarified during a public trial that media reports of planned charges against Dragonfly were inaccurate and that neither Dragonfly nor any of its principals were subjects of the investigation. Previously, the DOJ had stated in court that Dragonfly, as an investor, could face prosecution for supporting open-source privacy technology, a move that was both unprecedented and in violation of DOJ policy. Haseeb expressed his gratitude for the widespread support from the cryptocurrency, tech, and venture capital communities, and called for continued focus on Roman Storm's trial, whose outcome will have far-reaching implications for open-source software and privacy rights in the United States.