A16z leads $60 million Series A funding round for US lending platform Salient

PANews July 29 news, according to Tech in Asia, Salient, a San Francisco-based lending platform, recently completed a $60 million A round of financing, led by Andreessen Horowitz (A16z), with participation from Matrix Partners, Michael Ovitz and Y Combinator. After this round of financing, Salient's valuation reached $350 million. Salient was established only 18 months ago, and its annualized revenue in June 2025 has exceeded 14 million US dollars. The platform uses generative AI to automate post-loan collection, customer service and compliance monitoring processes, and monitors customer service compliance through voice recognition technology, aiming to improve the transparency of loan services, simplify operational processes and strengthen compliance management.

