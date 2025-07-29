Ethereum's open interest market share rises to its highest level since April 2023

According to PANews on July 29th, Glassnode published an article on the X platform stating that Ethereum's open interest has climbed to nearly 40% of the market, the highest level since April 2023. Historically, only 5% of trading days have had a higher share. This change marks a significant shift in speculative focus, with funds gradually flowing from Bitcoin to Ethereum.

