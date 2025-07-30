[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 30, 2025 – SEC Approves In-Kind Redemptions for Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs, ETH ETFs See Record Inflow Run

The US SEC has approved in-kind redemptions for both Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs, a move expected to enhance liquidity and efficiency for institutional investors. Meanwhile, the crypto market is flashing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap down by 3.8%. Bitcoin continues to trade sideways, slipping 0.4% over the past 24 hours and hovering just above the $118,000 mark. Ethereum remains solid, climbing 0.7% to hold above $3,800. Spot ETH ETFs have now recorded net inflows for 18 consecutive days, tying the second-longest streak since launch and highlighting sustained institutional appetite.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.