Japan's Osaka Exchange is considering listing cryptocurrency derivatives

PANews reported on July 30th that Bloomberg News reported that the Osaka Exchange, a subsidiary of the Japan Exchange Group (JPX), is considering listing cryptocurrency derivatives. In an interview, Osaka Exchange President Ryusuke Yokoyama stated that cryptocurrency-related products are "one of the potential candidates" and that the company will thoroughly research overseas product specifications while closely monitoring regulatory developments from the Japanese Financial Services Agency. Yokoyama also stated that the company is considering launching an ETF related to crypto assets. Since the Osaka Exchange primarily deals in derivatives, if this is achieved, the ETF would be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Previously, JPX CEO Yuki Yamamichi stated at a regular press conference in March that the company's mid-term business plan includes crypto assets as part of its "new asset classes necessary for entering the new era."