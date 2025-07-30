Nano Labs announced its investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., a BNB strategic reserve company.

PANews reported on July 30 that Nano Labs announced an investment in CEA INDUSTRIES INC., the BNB strategic reserve company, according to an official announcement, to further strengthen the BNB strategic reserve. Under the terms of the agreement, Nano Labs subscribed for 495,050 Class A common shares of CEA INDUSTRIES INC. at a price of US$10.10 per share. The investment also included an equal number of 495,050 warrants with an exercise price of US$15.15 per share. If all warrants are exercised, Nano Labs will hold a maximum of 990,100 shares of the company. This round of investment includes the subscription of 495,000 common shares and an equal number of warrants to support its US$500 million PIPE financing plan. As of the date of this announcement, Nano Labs holds a total of approximately 128,000 BNB.

Previous news: CEA Industries and 10X Capital, supported by YZi Labs, raised $500 million in a private placement to establish a BNB treasury.