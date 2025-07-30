Cardano vs. Bitcoin: Hoskinson’s 1,000x ADA prediction draws debate

Crypto.news
2025/07/30 19:59
Bitcoin
BTC$113 587,69-1,57%
CHARLES
CHARLES$0,0002012+1,87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01486-4,92%
Cardano
ADA$0,7137-1,13%

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has sparked discussion around ADA’s long-term potential, claiming the token could outperform Bitcoin by a wide margin.

Summary
  • Charles Hoskinson claims ADA could grow 100x–1,000x, reaching up to $6,000, while Bitcoin may rise only 10x.
  • He cites ADA’s smaller $27.5B market cap, 60% staking rate, and expanding DeFi ecosystem as key growth drivers.
  • Critics argue ADA lags in DeFi adoption, faces regulatory risk, and has yet to prove it can rival Bitcoin’s dominance.

Speaking with Blockworks co-founder Jason Yanowitz on July 28, Hoskinson argued that while Bitcoin (BTC) could increase tenfold to reach $1 million, Cardano (ADA) might rise by 100x or even 1,000x, pushing its price to between $600 and $6,000 from the current level of $0.7791.

He based this view on ADA’s market capitalization of $27.5 billion, which is far smaller than Bitcoin’s $2.34 trillion. According to Hoskinson, this relative size gives ADA more space for exponential returns.

https://twitter.com/stakewithpride/status/1949864836180930671?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

He also pointed to ADA’s historical performance. Since its 2017 launch at $0.02, ADA has risen over 3,900%, compared to Bitcoin’s 2,410% growth from $4,337 over the same period. He added that Cardano’s initial coin offering allocation of 108,000 BTC, then worth roughly $12 billion, is now dwarfed by ADA’s market cap, which he says reflects a 2.8x outperformance.

Why Hoskinson believes ADA can outrun Bitcoin

Several reasons were given to support Hoskinson’s forecast. He noted that nearly 60% of ADA’s circulating supply, equivalent to over $14 billion, is staked. This, he argued, promotes supply stability and long-term holding behavior, which may support price appreciation.

He also highlighted Cardano’s growing decentralized finance capabilities. According to Hoskinson, Cardano could become a “yield layer” for Bitcoin, allowing BTC holders to generate returns via Cardano’s smart contract infrastructure. Upcoming ecosystem events, such as the Midnight Glacier Drop and future partner chain airdrops, were also presented as growth drivers.

Skepticism and technical challenges remain

Not everyone shares Hoskinson’s optimism. Cardano’s DeFi ecosystem is still lagging behind its rivals, according to critics, with a $354 million total value locked, far less than Ethereum’s $70 billion. Investor confidence has also been impacted by regulatory obstacles, especially in the U.S., and slower-than-anticipated feature rollouts.

Some Bitcoin maximalists maintain that BTC’s role as a store of value gives it an advantage that ADA is unlikely to overcome. Additionally, past concerns about ledger integrity, such as issues during the Allegra hard fork, continue to raise questions around Cardano’s governance.

Cardano technical analysis

After its strong rally in mid-July, ADA is showing a weakening trend in the short-term. Volatility has cooled as prices have returned to within the Bollinger Bands after briefly touching the upper range at $0.95. The current price sits just below the 20-day SMA at $0.7987, which now acts as resistance.

Cardano vs. Bitcoin: Hoskinson’s 1,000x ADA prediction draws debate - 1

With a relative strength index of 54.4, ADA is in neutral territory, though momentum has faded from its prior overbought condition. The MACD has crossed below the signal line, turning bearish.

Price action shows a possible short-term head-and-shoulders pattern forming, which could confirm if ADA closes below $0.75. To recover strength, ADA needs to take back the $0.80–$0.82 range. A break below the $0.69 support level could open the door to a move toward $0.63.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

PANews reported on August 2nd that Plugman, an experimental art project creating native IP on ZetaChain, has officially launched a new NFT series today, totaling 5,000 NFTs, which will be
Story
IP$5,811-2,45%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004737-0,42%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:00
Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

By Alex Liu, Foresight News From JLP to Neutral To make money, the first step is often to find high-quality assets. It's no exaggeration to say that JLP is one
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0,011-1,87%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0,00043+2,62%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:35
The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）以太坊现货 ETF 总净流出 1.52 亿美元。 昨日单日净流出最多的以太坊现货 ETF 为灰度（Grayscale）以太坊迷你信托 ETF ETH，单日净流出为 4768.46 万美元，目前 ETH 历史总净流入达 11.50 亿美元。 其次为 Bitwise ETF ETHW，单日净流出为 4029.87 万美元，目前 ETHW
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,0000000000000000000062--%
Ethereum
ETH$3 487,97-5,04%
LayerNet
NET$0,00011079+13,53%
ETHW
ETHW$1,515-2,57%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005184-5,96%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 11:56

Trending News

More

Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$331 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC ha

Differentiating between DeFi developers and centralized intermediaries; clearly defining which intermediaries need to register with the government; criteria for determining whether a protocol is decen