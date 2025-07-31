Trump announces trade deal with South Korea: 15% tariffs + $350 billion in investment

PANews reported on July 31st that US President Trump announced on social media that the United States has agreed to a comprehensive and complete trade agreement with South Korea. The agreement stipulates that South Korea will pay the United States $350 billion for US-owned and controlled investment projects, which will be personally selected by me as President. In addition, South Korea will purchase $100 billion in liquefied natural gas (LNG) or other energy products, and South Korea has agreed to invest a significant amount for its investment purposes. This amount will be announced during South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's visit to the White House in the next two weeks. Both sides also agreed that South Korea will fully open trade with the United States and accept American products, including cars and trucks, and agriculture. We have agreed to impose a 15% tariff on South Korea. The United States will not be subject to tariffs.