Where is the lowest compliance cost for starting a U-card business? Hong Kong may be the best choice.

Original Author: Shao Jiayi, Huang Wenjing
Over the past two years, many people working in payment, wallet, and crypto products have been quietly focusing on one direction: the U-card.
To put it simply, users deposit USDT/USDC, and the system converts it into Hong Kong dollars/US dollars. Users can then use a physical or virtual card to swipe at a POS, link it to Alipay, or even withdraw cash from an ATM. You may have already used it, but simply haven't realized its true nature.
Then the question arises: If I want to build a U-card project from scratch, where would I find the easiest, most cost-effective, and fastest-to-implement location?
My answer is clear: Hong Kong.
Not because Hong Kong has the most relaxed policies, but because it's practical, structurally sound, and easy to find partners.
It's not that no regulation is best; rather, clear and effective regulation is the ideal environment for U-card startups.
A compliant and implementable U-card structure requires at least five core partners:
Current Situation:
The reason is simple: High costs, low returns, and a wait-and-see regulatory stance.
My assessment is: If this type of product experiences explosive growth in the future (e.g., with over 100,000 users), there may be a wave of SVF liquidations.
Legally speaking, if you don't exchange fiat currency for fiat currency or conduct cross-border remittances, an MSO is not subject to strict regulation.
But in practice, banks, clearing houses, and payers will all require you to provide an MSO. Otherwise:
Furthermore, Hong Kong's upcoming "VA MSO" system will explicitly regulate virtual asset exchange businesses.
So: MSOs aren't legally mandatory, but they are practically indispensable.
This is the most misunderstood yet crucial step.
The actual process is as follows:
1. Users deposit USDT/USDC into a platform-custodial wallet (such as Fireblocks);
2. The project or clearing house transfers these assets to a local OTC;
3. The OTC uses its bank account to deposit fiat currency into the project's affiliated MSO or payment clearing account;
4. Fiat currency flows to the end user or merchant account when using a card or cash withdrawal.
The advantages are flexibility, fast transaction processing, avoiding exchange scrutiny, and eliminating the need to explain on-chain compliance procedures.
A few large-scale projects have also connected with EMI/PSPs (such as Checkout.com and XanPool), but the barrier to entry for small teams is too high, and OTC clearing is currently the mainstream path in the market.
In summary: Hong Kong remains the first stop for practical application, with high bank acceptance and regulatory buffers.
If you are planning a U-card project, considering connecting with a card issuer, or launching a stablecoin acquiring structure, we can provide you with full compliance support, including but not limited to:
(I) Structural Design and Regulatory Interpretation
(II) Core Compliance Document Preparation and Customization
According to the requirements of card organizations such as Visa and Mastercard, we assist in preparing the following compliance documents:
The above documents are both the bottom line for compliance and the "ticket" for your successful card issuance and launch.
(III) Implementation and Negotiation Support
Compliance documentation isn't just a formality; it determines whether you can legally launch, access funds, and ensure that others can confidently do business with you.
The U Card isn't a new feature in a wallet; it's a definitive model for crypto assets to truly enter the real world of payments. You can continue to hesitate about whether to implement it, or you can adopt a clearer structure and a more reliable path, building momentum first and then building the foundation. By adhering to the bottom line of compliance, we can work together to make crypto payments more like "payments" rather than "skirting the edge."