Cboe BZX, NYSE Arca propose simplified regulations for crypto ETF listings

Crypto.news
2025/07/31 09:22
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA$0,01435-0,69%
U
U$0,01109+2,11%

Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted proposals to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow crypto exchange-traded funds to list under a standardized framework.

Summary
  • Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca filed proposals to allow crypto ETFs to list without individual 19b-4 approvals.
  • The SEC recently approved in-kind ETF redemptions, indicating support for crypto fund reforms.
  • Coordinated efforts from the SEC, Congress, and the White House signal growing regulatory clarity.

The proposed rule changes aim to eliminate the need for case-by-case approvals through the 19b-4 process, which often extends up to 240 days. ETF analyst Nate Geraci highlighted the filings in a July 30 post on X, noting that qualifying funds would no longer need individual approvals, potentially accelerating investors’ access to crypto ETFs.

If accepted, Cboe’s amendments to Rule 14.11(e)(4) and NYSE Arca’s revisions to Rule 8.201-E would permit ETFs holding cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), or other digital assets to launch more efficiently, provided they meet pre-defined qualitative standards.

While specific requirements such as market cap minimums will come later, the exchanges hope this framework will reduce regulatory friction and promote market competition.

Momentum builds around crypto regulation

The filings come just one day after the SEC approved in-kind creations and redemptions for spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, a move that enhances efficiency and aligns crypto funds more closely with traditional financial products.

It also comes after the White House issued a 168-page plan for integrating digital assets into traditional finance on the same day, along with new policy guidelines. 

Under the direction of President Trump’s Working Group on Digital Assets, the document urges regulators to streamline product rollouts and calls for revised regulations pertaining to custody, trading, and registration.

These developments, combined with recent legislation such as the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act’s progress through Congress, point to a shifting regulatory landscape. The SEC’s latest guidance on crypto ETF disclosures, issued July 7, further shows that regulators are preparing to treat digital assets as a core component of financial markets rather than a niche sector.

With deadlines approaching for spot ETFs tied to assets like Solana and XRP (XRP), the SEC’s willingness to entertain standardized ETF listings could reshape how quickly new products reach the market

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa supports USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its stablecoin settlement service

Visa supports USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its stablecoin settlement service

PANews reported on July 31st that stablecoin issuer Paxos stated on the X platform that Visa today announced support for Paxos-issued USDG and PYUSD in its stablecoin settlement services. In
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:09
A whale address received nearly 32,900 ETH from FalconX again, with a total holding of over $430 million.

A whale address received nearly 32,900 ETH from FalconX again, with a total holding of over $430 million.

According to PANews on July 31, Onchain Lens reported that a whale or institutional address received another 32,855 ETH from FalconX, worth approximately $124 million. The wallet currently holds a
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02209+0,40%
Ethereum
ETH$3 467,14-5,43%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 08:28
Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

By Alex Liu, Foresight News From JLP to Neutral To make money, the first step is often to find high-quality assets. It's no exaggeration to say that JLP is one
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0,01101-1,78%
JLaunchpad
JLP$0,00043+2,62%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 10:35

Trending News

More

Visa supports USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its stablecoin settlement service

A whale address received nearly 32,900 ETH from FalconX again, with a total holding of over $430 million.

Annualized 15%+ and drawdown less than 2%, how does Neutral use institutional risk control to "steadily" reap JLP dividends?

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$331 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC ha