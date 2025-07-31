Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System

PANews reported on July 31st that Jupiter announced a major upgrade to Jupiter Verify, a public product within the Solana ecosystem, with the official release of Verify v4. This new version offers a faster approval process, clearer guidelines, and a more streamlined token verification process. The upgraded Verify system introduces status tracking, intelligent social signals, six key review metrics, and a swift review option. Jupiter stated that the system is designed to protect traders from altcoin impersonation and will continue to optimize the process based on user feedback.

