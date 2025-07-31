DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

PANews reported on July 31 that fiber optic network provider DoubleZero announced the establishment of a 3 million SOL staking pool to accelerate the growth and performance improvement of validators in the Solana ecosystem. The staking pool will support early participants in the DoubleZero testnet and lay the foundation for the global decentralization of the mainnet-beta this fall. In the first phase, staking will be allocated to Solana validators active on the DoubleZero testnet. After the mainnet-beta goes online, it is planned to further support the expansion of geographically diverse validators. DoubleZero co-founder Austin Federa said that this move will help expand market access, enhance the fairness and resilience of the blockchain network, and prevent a single region from dominating or interfering with the network. Currently, the DoubleZero testnet has connected 142 nodes, accounting for 3.29% of Solana's total staking. In addition, DoubleZero also launched the token dzSOL, which represents the network's delegated staking.

