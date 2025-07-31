The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to an announcement from the Cyberspace Administration of China, serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips have recently been exposed. Previously, US lawmakers called for advanced chips exported from the US to be equipped with "tracking and positioning" capabilities. US artificial intelligence experts revealed that Nvidia's computing chips have mature "tracking and positioning" and "remote shutdown" technologies. To safeguard the network and data security of Chinese users, and in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Cybersecurity Law, the Data Security Law, and the Personal Information Protection Law, the Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia on July 31, 2025, and requested that the company explain the backdoor security risks associated with vulnerabilities in its H20 computing chips sold to China and submit relevant supporting documentation.