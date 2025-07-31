Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination of all operations on the traditional Finschia chain. The swap service, which launched simultaneously with the Kaia mainnet in August 2024 and was originally scheduled to last one year, has been extended to a final deadline to allow remaining users to complete their swaps. After the deadline, all swap functionality will be permanently disabled, the Finschia chain infrastructure will be shut down, and unredeemed FNSA tokens will not receive compensation or support. Users who have not yet completed their swap are reminded to do so before the deadline to avoid missing out on the opportunity.